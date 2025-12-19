KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Police are searching for an 18-year-old male teenager suspected of injuring a three-year-old boy at a house in Batu Muda here on Tuesday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said efforts are underway to locate the teenager, who is the son of the child’s babysitter.

“The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001,” he said when contacted.

It is understood that the incident came to light when the toddler’s mother arrived to pick up her child from the babysitter’s house at about 4.30 pm and noticed that her son’s left eye was bruised.

The child’s parents then took him to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment before lodging a police report at the Jinjang police station for further action. — Bernama