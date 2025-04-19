APRIL 19 — The recent statement by the Kelantan Police Chief that 252 sexual crime cases were reported in just one year, a 22.3 per cent increase compared to the previous year has shocked many.

More than 98 per cent of the cases were consensual but are regarded as rape because the victims were minors. However, public responses particularly on social media tend to downplay the issue or blame external factors such as media influence or technology. Some have even politicised the report or argued that other states should have recorded higher numbers than Kelantan but have concealed the figures.

Based on various studies, there is a strong view that the real problem lies within the cultural roots of society, which refuses to acknowledge the reality of sexual abuse. This form of collective denial allows perpetrators to continue operating in silence, especially when the perpetrator is a family member.

While the decision to proceed lies at the discretion of the Public Prosecutor, such withdrawals can weaken the prosecution’s case, especially if the victim becomes reluctant or refuses to cooperate fully during trial. — Unsplash/Ari Spada pic

A culture of preserving image over truth

In many communities, particularly conservative ones, family image and honour are considered more important than justice for the victim. In such contexts, incest cases are concealed, victims are blamed, and perpetrators are protected to avoid bringing “shame” to the family.

Some who report these crimes to the police feel pressured and eventually withdraw their complaints.

While the decision to proceed lies at the discretion of the Public Prosecutor, such withdrawals can weaken the prosecution’s case, especially if the victim becomes reluctant or refuses to cooperate fully during trial.

The fact that many perpetrators are the victims’ fathers, stepfathers, uncles, or brothers further complicates the situation. Much of this stems from the desire to protect the family’s honour and avoid disgrace.

The refusal to acknowledge sexual abuse within society reflects a culture of collective denial that not only obscures the reality of such abuse but also impedes prevention efforts and justice particularly when the abuser is a respected figure within the family or community.

Social hypocrisy and the culture of denial

Social hypocrisy and the culture of denial must be addressed seriously. Discussions about sexuality are often considered taboo. As a result, when sexual crimes occur, society is ill-prepared to address them maturely or objectively. A lack of understanding and a fear of open dialogue have led to widespread underreporting, with victims left to suffer in silence.

At times, society appears to trivialise sexual crimes compared to other offences, ignoring the voices of women and children.

This trivialisation signals a lack of empathy and normalises sexual violence as a minor issue unworthy of serious attention or action. Such conditions create an unsafe environment for victims to come forward while offering impunity to perpetrators.

Meanwhile, victims are left to grapple with societal stigma and lasting trauma.

Research shows that victims of sexual crimes particularly in incest cases suffer profound psychological effects such as depression, identity disorder, loss of trust in adults, long-term trauma, and suicidal thoughts.

Social stigma further entraps victims in environments that hinder their recovery. In many cases, victims are forced into silence and are even blamed for tarnishing their family’s reputation.

Recommendations to tackle sexual crimes

Based on the issues above, several recommendations may help address and reduce sexual crimes.

First, sexual education should be introduced from preschool. It must not be viewed as a threat to morality but as a tool to empower individuals. The approach should be culturally sensitive but firm in delivering messages about bodily autonomy, consent, and self-protection.

Second, religious and social institutions must play an active role in conveying the message that sexual abuse must not be tolerated under the guise of family honour or harmony. Compassionate religious approaches that support victims and refuse to shield perpetrators are crucial to breaking the culture of silence and denial. It is vital to stress that protecting family honour must never be used as an excuse.

Third, policies and the justice system must be strengthened to resist social pressure or family interference. Perpetrators regardless of their status must be held accountable.

Victim-friendly procedures should be fully implemented, and legal provisions on victim protection must be reviewed and reinforced. Family members, teachers, or others close to the victim who remain silent and fail to report sexual crimes should be held liable under the Penal Code to instil a sense of social responsibility and break the cycle of shame and denial.

Fourth, the media must act as a change agent by reporting on sexual violence responsibly, raise awareness, and provide a platform for victims’ voices without sensationalising them. The public must also be educated to show empathy toward victims and refrain from victim-blaming or pointing fingers at unrelated individuals.

As a conclusion, the rise in incest and sexual crimes in Kelantan is not merely a criminal issue but reflects a deeper moral crisis within the society. As long as society continues to uphold hypocrisy and refuses to confront the reality of sexual abuse, these crimes will persist in silence. It is time to open our eyes, listen to victims, and implement comprehensive reforms to ensure that every individual can live in a safe, dignified, and violence-free environment.

* Haezreena Begum Abdul Hamid is a Criminologist and Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Malaya.

* This is the personal opinion of the writers or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.