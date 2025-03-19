MARCH 19 — I feel compelled to respond to PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang’s recent statement rejecting the idea of limiting the Prime Minister’s tenure, claiming it contradicts divine will. Such a statement is not only misleading but also dangerous to the democratic foundations of our nation.

As a Muslim woman in Parliament, I firmly believe that leadership in Islam is not about clinging to power indefinitely but about trust, responsibility, and transparency to the people. Setting term limits is not an attack on Islam — it is a safeguard against the abuse of power and ensures dynamic, progressive governance.

Islamic governance is built on justice and accountability. Power is not meant to be hoarded indefinitely, let alone exploited for personal or political gain. If Hadi Awang truly upholds Islamic principles, he should support mechanisms that prevent tyranny rather than defending a political system that enables unchecked power.

Setting a limit on a Prime Minister’s tenure is a standard democratic practice. It prevents power abuse, encourages leadership renewal, and ensures a system that remains fresh, competitive, and responsive to the people’s needs.

History has shown that leaders who overstay their welcome tend to become detached from reality. Prolonged rule can lead to political stagnation, economic decline, and a toxic political culture where loyalty to an individual outweighs the principles of justice and good governance.

Is Hadi Awang advocating for a Malaysia where power cannot be questioned? Is he so fearful of change that he must invoke “divine will” as a justification to resist progressive reforms?

Hadi Awang’s statement is not just an opinion — it reflects PAS’ deep-seated fear of political reform. The party that once preached Islamic morality and justice now openly defends a political system that prioritises power retention over accountability.

A general view of the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2024. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Is this what PAS stands for today? A party that once championed good governance now defends an outdated system that concentrates power in the hands of a few? If PAS truly believes in Islamic governance, they should be the first to support leadership renewal and accountability, not resist it.

Islam does not teach us to tolerate injustice in the name of “God’s will.” As a Muslim and a leader, I believe God does not desire rulers who cannot be challenged or replaced. Islam calls for a society that is just, forward-thinking, and constantly renewing its leadership for the greater good.

Leadership is not a personal right — it is a trust. And if someone is truly a great leader, they should have no fear of stepping down when the time comes.

Hadi Awang must recognise that Malaysia does not belong to any single individual or political party. A healthy democracy requires leadership transition to prevent stagnation and ensure governance evolves with the times.

If PAS truly wants to remain relevant, they must accept that the world is moving towards greater transparency and accountability. If they continue to cling to outdated, authoritarian political ideals, the people will reject them.

Malaysia needs leaders who understand that power is not absolute, but a responsibility that must be shared and passed on when necessary. Hadi Awang and PAS may reject this idea, but the Malaysian people will not be trapped in old politics forever.

This is not just about politics — this is about our country’s future. And we cannot let outdated politicians decide that future without limits.

* Syerleena Abdul Rashid is the member of Parliament for Bukit Bendera.

