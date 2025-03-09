MARCH 9 — According to a report by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) in 2019, 72.1 per cent of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) graduates choose not to pursue further education after completing secondary school.

In an interview with Berita Harian, Malaysia Productivity Corporation’s development, productivity, and competitiveness division director Mohamad Muzaffar Abdul Hamid expressed concern over the findings, stating that the high percentage of students unwilling to pursue further education after SPM could negatively affect the country’s productivity, particularly when job vacancies remain unfilled by local youth.

As reported by The Star, the primary factors contributing to student dropouts are poverty, lack of interest, and the education system’s emphasis on examinations.

A lack of interest in reading may arise when students struggle to understand the lesson content or when teaching methods do not align with their learning styles. Poor comprehension often stems from a limited vocabulary, making it difficult for students to grasp the material. Parents who recognise this issue tend to encourage their children to read. However, before fostering a reading habit, parents must first raise awareness about the importance of reading.

Understanding reading habits across different generations can provide valuable insights. Reading remains essential for everyone, yet studies continue to explore why people are reading less. A common reason is the lack of time, as many individuals fail to recognise its significance.

Library Journal, in 2020, highlights generational differences in reading experiences, comfort with technology, and interests. These insights can help libraries attract new visitors. The positive takeaway is that people of all ages still value reading and libraries.

When it comes to reading habits, Millennials often read for leisure, preferring to spend their free time engaging with meaningful books or materials. In contrast, Generation Z primarily reads for academic purposes, such as studying and conducting research. They have specific reading goals and tend to favour online resources, particularly those available on social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and blogs.

The study found that for Gen Z, the digital experience is an integral part of their overall human experience. They seek a digital environment that is free, authentic, and personalised. They are open to sharing personal experiences and making comments about their surroundings.

Regardless of the generation, reading plays a crucial role in developing cognitive skills. Engaging with a variety of reading materials is essential for enhancing cognitive abilities and fostering intellectual growth.

Additionally, reading helps people become critical thinkers and better problem solvers. The knowledge gained from diverse reading materials exposes individuals to different perspectives and situations, equipping them with essential problem-solving skills.

Reading is one of the most effective ways for individuals to enhance their critical thinking skills, gain new perspectives, develop self-awareness, and better understand the world while assessing future situations. It goes beyond merely recognising words — it also requires comprehending and interpreting the meaning conveyed in the text.

Furthermore, reading nurtures creativity and imagination, allowing individuals to explore fictional worlds and expand their perspectives, ultimately contributing to both intellectual and emotional development.

A strong reading habit also contributes to the development of a well-rounded younger generation with sharp thinking skills. Rational thinking is vital for future generations, as they will become the next leaders of our society.

Furthermore, reading builds self-confidence by expanding one’s vocabulary. A rich vocabulary serves as a foundation for those who are struggling with communication, making speaking easier and more enjoyable.

Let’s encourage Gen Z and Millennials to explore different genres. They should understand that reading is essential not just for leisure but also for personal and intellectual development.

Rewards should be implemented to encourage this group of people to continue their reading habits. For example, a tax exemption could be given to those who purchase books and engage in extensive reading throughout the year. This initiative would motivate them to read more. Besides that, the implementation of BookTalks in schools and higher education is also an effective method to encourage Gen Z and Millennials to read.

Apart from that, the government should empower the programmes that were initiated before so that people can become aware of reading habits. The “Reflective Reads” initiative, organised by the Malaysian Philosophy Society, brings together Malaysians of all ages to engage in discussions about books that present rich philosophical concepts. These discussions not only promote the habit of reading but also foster reflective and philosophical dialogues about the underlying ideas in the books, helping to develop and strengthen critical thinking skills.

This initiative has the potential to reach all generations, making reading an integral part of Malaysian life. By fostering a culture of reading across age groups, it can help cultivate a more informed and knowledgeable society. A well-educated and knowledgeable population is crucial for the development of the country, as it drives innovation, decision-making, and social progress. Regardless of whether one belongs to Gen Z, Millennials, or Gen X, everyone must engage in the process of reading.

This habit can contribute to building a stronger, more capable generation that is equipped to meet the challenges of the future.

Furthermore, the development of a nation is deeply intertwined with the well-being of its citizens. Wellness, in this context, refers not only to physical health but also to mental well-being.

A society that encourages reading nurtures both aspects, as it stimulates intellectual growth, emotional resilience, and a deeper understanding of oneself and the world. Reading fosters critical thinking, problem-solving, and empathy, which are essential for personal development and societal harmony. By prioritising reading and learning, a nation can ensure that its people are healthier, more knowledgeable, and better prepared to contribute to the country’s progress.

Let’s read more and grow extensively.

