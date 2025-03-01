MARCH 1 — Former law minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim and DAP’s Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan have traded barbs over the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025.

Zaid says the Bill is poorly drafted and gives no clue whatsoever.

Syahredzan says the Bill is just the first step towards establishing a truly independent Parliament, and not the last.

Syahredzan is magnanimous in admitting the Bill is not perfect. It can, however, be improved on.

Syahredzan adds that there are people actively working on enhancing it.

The Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 is to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat. -- Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

In my humble opinion, Zaid, like Opposition leader Hamzah Zainuddin, has overlooked the fact that the Bill is comparable to the six-part Model Law for Independent Parliaments.

If the Bill is “poorly drafted”, let it be improved by committing it to the parliamentary special select committee (PSSC) to consider the Bill.

Perhaps that is more constructive from Zaid than criticising the Bill outright.