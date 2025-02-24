FEBRUARY 24 — There are moments in life that leave us broken, confused and searching for answers that may never come.

We stand at the crossroads of heartbreak, disappointment, or loss, hoping to make sense of the pain.

But sometimes, there is no explanation that can soothe the ache, no reasoning that can make the suffering more bearable.

And perhaps, the real wisdom lies not in seeking answers but in accepting what is, allowing time to mend what words cannot.

In counselling, we often emphasise the importance of processing emotions, of talking through pain to find closure.

But what if closure is not something to be found, but rather something to be lived through?

Not all wounds demand explanations and not all questions have answers. Some struggles are meant to be endured in silence, not because they lack significance, but because understanding them may only deepen the suffering.

As Carl Jung once said, “I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become.” Life goes on—not because we force it to, but because it must.

Psychologically, the mind seeks patterns, reasons and logic, especially in the face of pain. We want to know why things happened, why people left, why we had to go through certain struggles.

But the truth is, not all narratives can be neatly tied up. Some destinies are woven in such a way that looking for meaning only tightens the knots.

And so, sometimes, the bravest thing we can do is to stop asking, stop searching and just let things be. The road ahead is not made smoother by overanalysing the past but by accepting its place in our journey.

Letting go is not about forgetting or pretending that pain never existed. It is about giving ourselves the grace to move forward without dragging the weight of yesterday.

When we resist the past, we create more suffering. But when we embrace it as a teacher, we open ourselves to healing.

In therapy, clients often find that the hardest step is not facing the past but deciding to release its hold on their future. This act of release does not mean we are dismissing our experiences, it means we are allowing ourselves to breathe again.

There is power in silence, in not trying to fix everything at once. When the mind quiets down, the heart learns to heal in its own way.

Have you ever noticed how some of the most profound moments of peace come in solitude—watching the sun set, feeling the wind on your skin, listening to the rhythm of your own breath?

This is the kind of peace that cannot be spoken, only felt. It is in these moments that we realise healing does not always come through understanding but through acceptance.

For peace of mind, sometimes, we just need to be quiet and enjoy. Life does not ask us to have all the answers. It only asks us to keep moving forward.

Some wounds will heal with time, some scars will remain as reminders of our strength and some pains will simply fade into the background of a life well-lived.

The heart, resilient as it is, learns to accept what once felt unbearable. And with each passing day, we learn that life, in all its imperfections, still holds beauty worth embracing.

So, let time erase the pain, let the heart learn to accept. Find solace in knowing that not everything needs to be solved. Let go of the need for explanations and trust that even in silence, life continues. And as it does, so will you.

No matter how deep the hurt, no matter how dark the days may seem, always remember that you are stronger than you think.

The pain you feel today will not last forever. It is merely a chapter in your story, not the whole book.

You are capable of love, of joy, of rebuilding what was broken. Even when you feel lost, know that your heart still beats with purpose.

You are meant to be here, to experience life in all its shades, to rise each time you fall.

Keep going—your future self is waiting, and they will thank you for not giving up today.

*Nurfilzah Emily Mohamad Khairuddin is a trainee counsellor, recently graduated from the Faculty of Education, Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at [email protected]