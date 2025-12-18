KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The cultural and creative industry contributed 6.8 per cent to Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024, reflecting steady growth, according to Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

He said the inaugural 2024 Satellite Cultural and Creative Account published by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) showed the industry expanded to RM130.7 billion, up 7.1 per cent from a 4.5 per cent contribution in 2023.

“The publication provides detailed statistics estimating the contribution of cultural and creative activities to the Malaysian economy, including their impact on GDP, exports, imports and employment,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir noted that the core domain increased to 7.8 per cent in 2024 from 7.0 per cent a year earlier, driven by creative design and services, supported by growth in engineering, architecture, advertising, media, book publishing and audiovisual activities.

The transversal (cross-cutting) domain rose to 6.6 per cent from 3.1 per cent in 2023, supported by growth in multipurpose equipment and devices (8.4 per cent), cultural education (8.1 per cent) and festivals (15 per cent).

On international trade, exports of creative products rebounded by 12.4 per cent to RM63 billion in 2024, compared with 1.1 per cent growth the previous year.

Imports of creative products recorded double-digit growth of 15.8 per cent to RM43.9 billion, easing from 22.3 per cent in 2023.

Employment in the cultural and creative industry rose 2.8 per cent to 763,100 persons in 2024, accounting for 4.7 per cent of total national employment.

Mohd Uzir said the compilation of the Cultural and Creative Satellite Account aligns with the System of National Accounts 2008 and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) Framework for Cultural Statistics 2025.

These are also adopted by developed economies such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, as well as Asean countries including the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia.

Separately, he said DOSM will chair the 15th Asean Community Statistical System (ACSS15) Committee to strengthen regional statistical cooperation.

He also noted that Malaysia ranked first in the 2024/25 Open Data Inventory (ODIN) Survey, a significant improvement from 67th place in 2022/23. — Bernama