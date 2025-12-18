KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — National mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie–Toh Ee Wei are one step away from reaching the semi-finals of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals after defeating Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah–Felisha Pasaribu in their second Group B match today.

The world champions started shakily, dropping the first game 17–21, but recovered strongly to take the next two games 21–14, 21–15.

It was their second win of the group stage, following yesterday’s victory over fellow Malaysians Goh Soon Huat–Shevon Lai Jemie.

Chen–Toh will face Feng Yan Zhe–Huang Dong Ping in their final Group A match tomorrow.

Also registering a win today were national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan–M. Thinaah, who secured their second victory by defeating Japan’s Rin Iwanaga–Kie Nakanishi in their second Group A match.

Fresh from winning gold at the recent Thailand SEA Games, Tan–Thinaah had little trouble sealing a straight-games win, 21–13, 21–18, in 52 minutes.

The Malaysian pair will meet Yuki Fukushima–Mayu Matsumoto in their final Group A match tomorrow. — Bernama