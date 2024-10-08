OCTOBER 8 — The world today seems brimming with talents and voices, making it easy for us to feel overwhelmed and inadequate.

Yet, amidst this chaos, I find one story that stands out — Jimin from BTS.

He may not be known for his fluent English among his bandmates, yet that has not stopped him from making waves with his recent single Who, written fully in English.

Released in July, this track has soared through the charts, earning its place among the top songs globally, including on the Billboard Hot 100, and racking up an impressive 54 million views in just two months. How did he do it without a proficiency in English, one may ask?

The answer lies with one simple truth: he knew his gift.

Understanding your gift is crucial because it empowers you to manoeuvre life’s challenges with purpose and clarity.

When you recognise what you excel at, you can channel your energy into endeavours that align with your strengths, just as Jimin did.

Knowing your unique talents not only boosts your confidence but also helps you discern how you can contribute meaningfully to the world.

It allows you to make choices that reflect your true self rather than merely conforming to external expectations. By embracing your abilities, you sow the seeds of resilience and a sense of fulfilment and contentment in our lives.

Jimin’s journey reminds me of Rumi the poet’s wisdom: “The wound is the place where the Light enters you.”

Our challenges often lead us to discover our true potential. Jimin faced a language barrier, yet instead of retreating in doubt, he leaned into his strengths.

He understood what the world needed and crafted a message that resonated. His determination serves as a testament that we all possess unique gifts, waiting to be shared.

Reflecting on the Stoics, Epictetus teaches, “It’s not what happens to you, but how you react to it that matters.”

Jimin could have easily succumbed to the fear of inadequacy, but he chose to embrace his talent and the demands of the global music scene.

This choice to act — despite uncertainty — allowed him to connect with millions who appreciate authenticity over perfection.

As we reflect on our paths, it’s important to look inside and acknowledge our worth.

Rumi also said, “Don’t grieve. Anything you lose comes round in another form.” This rings true in the context of our aspirations.

Perhaps you’ve faced setbacks, but those experiences are not the end. They are opportunities for growth, avenues to discover what you truly possess and what the world craves.

And in this journey of self-discovery, it’s crucial to resist the urge to compare yourself to others. Just because it might be difficult to pinpoint your worth doesn’t mean it’s non-existent.

Everyone’s path is unique, and measuring your value against someone else’s accomplishments can lead to unnecessary burdens.

Instead, focus on your journey and recognise that your worth is independent of external validation.

Embrace the notion that every step, every challenge, is a part of your personal development.

Your experiences — good or bad — are the building blocks of your identity, shaping what you have to offer. Remember, what you have to give is valuable, even if it doesn’t align with conventional markers of success.

Jimin’s success should serve as an inspiration for all of us. He didn’t let language be a barrier; instead, he became a bridge.

You don’t have to be a global pop star; just lean into your strengths and allow the world to benefit from your God-given gifts.

So, look inside, find your worth, and match it to the world’s needs. Simply remember that your contributions do matter, because:

The world needs your light.

* Ir Dr Nahrizul Adib Kadri is an associate professor of biomedical engineering at the Faculty of Engineering, and the Principal of Ibnu Sina Residential College, Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.