DEC 19 — Poverty has always been a major problem affecting many people from all around the world, even in rich and developed countries. It is an issue that affects many aspects of life, one of which is education. Education is one of the most important tools to escape poverty. However, children who are a victim of poverty are denied access to quality education or any education at all. Here are three ways poverty can impact children’s education.

Firstly, low-income communities lack resources, such as books and reading materials, as there are not many made available to the public. This leaves them with litle to no access to education. Despite the fact that nowadays people can gain access to education online, most children from low-income families do not have access to a device connected to the internet. This not only leads to unequal access to technology but also a difference in possession of skills. As a result, they might not be able to escape poverty because they lack the credentials or skills necessary to find beter-paying employment.

Secondly, providing children with education is very costly. Parents from low-income families may not be able to pay for the cost of school fees, textbooks, uniforms, and supplies as they must think about the cost of other basic needs. This is why there are many cases in which families that are living in poverty decide not to send their kids to school to cover for other necessities. Moreover, in many cases, a family may not just have one child which is an additional factor to why it is hard for people living in poverty to afford education. Consequently, as mentioned before, there would be multiplied school fees and such for each child which might not be a privilege that they can afford.

Thirdly, poverty also greatly impacts a child’s readiness for school, and this is mainly due to the fact that it is undeniable that children coming from low-income homes frequently don’t get the social skills and stimulation required to prepare them for school.

The issue roots from the typical problems seen in low-income families which includes inconsistency in parenting, lack or litle to no supervision, not having a role model to emulate, and lastly the constant change in caregivers plays greatly in affecting their readiness for school.

Thus, it is clear that impoverished children arrive at school at a cognitive and behavioural disadvantage and schools too are unable to close this disparity.

Children living in poverty deserve to be given the same chances and opportunities as every other child, especially when it comes to education. They should be able to receive quality education and equal access to resources. Therefore, we should spread awareness and encourage greater support for children affected by poverty.

