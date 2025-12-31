DECEMBER 31 — My three-year-old question for the Minister of Education has finally been answered.

In “How about a no-tie option for our school children, minister?”, I had asked: Will there be a no-tie option too for our school children, Minister?

The question followed the no-tie option for Members of Parliament (MPs) which was announced by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul in the Dewan Rakyat then.

“Just a reminder … those who wish to wear a suit, I exempt them from wearing a necktie. So you can come in Baju Melayu or a suit without a necktie, it’s an option,” Johari told the MPs.

Yesterday, the Education Ministry clarified that students would no longer be required to wear ties to school from next year.

In a circular, the ministry said it was “always mindful of the need for parents to prepare school necessities for their children ahead of the new school session.”

“The reality of the local hot and humid climate makes daily tie-wearing less suitable and affects student comfort, as well as the ministry’s concern in addressing household financial burdens,” the circular added.

Wearing a tie, however, would still be allowed if agreed upon by schools and parents.

Three years ago it had struck me to ask why our children had to put up with the school tie when our MPs attending the Dewan Rakyat sessions were exempted from wearing neckties.

Today, I must commend the ministry for the no-tie option.

It’s New Year cheers for our schoolers, and parents as well.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.