DECEMBER 11 — If a Malaysian singer is called “Jew hater” by a Jew Hate Database, what do you call a Florida state Republican lawmaker calling for all Palestinians to die?During a debate in the state legislature about calling for a ceasefire in Israel’s invasion of Gaza, a Democratic Florida state lawmaker, “We are at 10,000 dead Palestinians. How many will be enough?”“All of them,” the Republican lawmaker said in reply.And what do you call a United Nation Security Council (UNSC) member that vetoed a proposed UNSC resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza?
A Malaysian singer, a Florida lawmaker and a permanent member of UNSC — what do you call each of them? — Hafiz Hassan
Monday, 11 Dec 2023 8:27 AM MYT
