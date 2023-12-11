DECEMBER 11 — If a Malaysian singer is called “Jew hater” by a Jew Hate Database, what do you call a Florida state Republican lawmaker calling for all Palestinians to die?During a debate in the state legislature about calling for a ceasefire in Israel’s invasion of Gaza, a Democratic Florida state lawmaker, “We are at 10,000 dead Palestinians. How many will be enough?”“All of them,” the Republican lawmaker said in reply.And what do you call a United Nation Security Council (UNSC) member that vetoed a proposed UNSC resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza?

A boy salvaging some objects amid the rubble of a building hit bombed by Israel. — AFP pic