OCTOBER 21 — In my 2024 Budget debate speech, I congratulated the prime minister on his announcement that the Government has set up a task force under the Ministry of Local Government Development to resolve the issue of abandoned, decrepit and dilapidated private housing projects. I am confident that we are on the right track to see the changes we wish to see.

However, the prime minister has also announced a plan “to facilitate the redevelopment of strata schemes by reducing the residents’ approval threshold for en-bloc sales from 100 per cent to a level consistent with international practices, such as in Singapore. This change aims to encourage urban renewal and promote the redevelopment of aging buildings in the city.”

I have reservations on this announcement. While on the surface, this announcement might appear to be a step in the right direction for urban development, the core issue lies in human development, the quality of life, and the sustainability of the projects, considering the overall well-being of the people who have lived there for generations.

In a memorandum addressed to the prime minister dated October 18, 2023 by 57 Residents Associations across the 10 districts in the Federal Territory, along with input from three NGOs and one institution of higher learning, they had objected to the new government policy to reduce the threshold for “en-bloc sales” from 100 per cent for redevelopment purposes.

I support the stand of these residents’ associations and also the House Buyers Association (HBA) that setting a consent threshold less than 100 per cent will drastically affect the right to ownership according to the Federal Constitution (Article 13 states that “no person shall be deprived of property save in accordance of the law”). Every development plan and project must receive approval and consent by owners of every single property in a housing area or in flats and apartments.

I gathered that the Ministry of Local Government Development will be tabling a bill on redevelopment in Parliament, and I hope that it will not be another “forced sales of strata en-bloc”.

More than 10 years ago, some housing developers had requested that the Government confiscate land from owners for redevelopment purposes and therefore I call on the Ministry to be extremely cautious and to have engagements and consultations from all stakeholders before any bill on redevelopment is brought to Parliament, after all, the scale of a redevelopment in Kuala Lumpur may differ than one in Kelantan or even Sabah and Sarawak.

In my Parliamentary constituency Seputeh, a proposed project to develop 689 units of affordable housing apartments of Taman Sri Endah in Sri Petaling has been a contentious issue as now the developer is proposing to build 3605 units in 4 condominium blocks with 54 floors on 4.6 hectare of land has certainly rocked the community there with this controversial decision.

This proposal had initially received initial approval from the Federal Territories Department and had received fierce backlash and disapproval from 29 per cent of the homeowners and 100 associations in Sri Petaling, followed by a protest organised by the residents there. They firmly objected to this mammoth project citing that it would contribute to the existing traffic nightmare in Sri Petaling, and the surrounding areas that will be affected by this. Clearly a project of this size and magnitude is not suitable in a tight community like in Sri Petaling but the developer had been given the initial all clear from the Government.

A redevelopment project will entail an increase in population and the Ministry of Local Government Development, and the Local Council must carry out extensive studies including valuable feedback by the people living there on the feasibility and sustainability of the project in terms of the location, traffic, healthcare services, schooling and green spaces must be seriously considered by the Government when planning for redevelopment projects.

In other words, in essence, a redevelopment project must centre around a better quality of life for the surrounding community and not to contribute to a decrease in quality of life.

Malaysia has a population of only 33 million and have vast land that can be utilised responsibly for new housing projects and the Klang Valley has seen devastation with uncontrolled development projects paired with public transport that is substandard for the commuters here.

Teresa Kok said any redevelopment projects cannot be done with force as it will trigger a conflict and fuel disharmony amongst house owners under the strata scheme or other housing schemes. — File picture by Sayuti Zainudin

We are clearly not the same as Singapore nor Hong Kong in terms of acreage but also in terms of public transport systems and should not be used as a yardstick for Malaysia when it comes to amending or introducing new laws on redevelopment.

Essentially, under the Madani government, any redevelopment projects cannot be done with force as it will trigger a conflict and fuel disharmony amongst house owners under the strata scheme or other housing schemes.

I urge the Ministry of Local Government Development to take time to listen to all stakeholders before introducing a new law. Present findings that justify the move in Parliament so all views can be taken into consideration.

We should aim to get it right the first time when we speak of redevelopment projects where there is plenty at stake — in terms of the quality of life for the residents there as well as the sustainability of these projects.

* Teresa Kok is DAP vice chairman and Member of Parliament for Seputeh.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.