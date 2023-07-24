JULY 24 — Following Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil pulling the plug on the remainder of the three-day Good Vibes Festival 2023 (GVF) on Saturday after one of the international artistes pulled a “non-compliance” stunt on stage that breached Malaysian laws, the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) was reported to have lodged a police report against the British band and the organiser for violating local laws.

“We are disappointed with the rude behaviour of the foreign artiste group ‘The 1975’ during its performance at the Good Vibes Festival 2023 in Sepang on July 21.

“The actions shown by the artistes are an insult, disrespect the laws of the country and violate the morals of Malaysians,” Puspal said in a statement shortly later in the day.

The agency also expressed its disappointment with the GVF organiser, which it said had given prior assurance that it would take “full responsibility” for all performances by the international acts invited to the music festival.

Puspal was formed based on a Cabinet decision made in 2001. It is a committee comprising several government agencies responsible for considering applications for filming and performance by FAs.

FAs are individuals or groups of individuals, who are neither Malaysian citizens nor permanent residents of Malaysia, carrying out artistic and cultural performance.

Puspal is to coordinate and consider all applications for filming and performance by foreign artistes (FAs). It has been put under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia since 2013.

Puspal has formulated guidelines (Puspal Guidelines) on application for filming and performance by FAs which was first published in 2005 and revised at least twice.

Appendix B to the Puspal Guidelines sets out the application procedures and regulations for FAs performance. Paragraph C of the Appendix sets out the performance guidelines and regulations for FAs.

Under 5.1.2 (Conduct during the Performance) FAs are prohibited from displaying actions and speech that may cause discomfort to the audience and that touch upon religious and social sensitivities, and are contrary to the cultural values of the local society such as:

(a) performing in a wild manner, provocatively and displaying actions that are contrary to the performance code of ethics;

(b) throwing objects towards the audience;

(c) displaying actions or speech that is indecent, with provocative acts such as kissing, kissing a member of the audience or carrying out such actions among themselves;

(d) performing actions or making utterances that may be deemed as seditious, calling on the audience to be proud of a particular class of society or religion in the context of racial polarisation that may affect the country’s stability;

(e) entertaining or mingling with the audience at any time whereas their performance should be limited to the stage; and

(f) any other conditions stipulated by the local authority.

Paragraph D then provides for revocation of approval by Puspal. The central agency may revoke its approval based on the followings:

(a) breach of any conditions of the Puspal Guidelines by the organiser/FA;

(b) on the instruction of the local authority;

(c) on the instruction of the police;

(d) on the instruction of the government agency having jurisdiction over performance;

(e) for reasons related to public interest and national policy;

(f) for reasons related to religious, cultural and racial sensitivities.

Any party affected by the actions of or decisions made shall have no rights to claim any damages or compensation from the government, nor shall they have any right to take any legal action against the government.

Many Malaysians, including the Confederation of Music Associations (Music Malaysia) comprising 15 associations in the Malaysian music industry, have joined the government in condemning the British band for its “rude” behaviour and disrespect of the country’s laws while performing at the GVF.

Quite unexpectedly, the cancellation of the GVF has stirred hot debate on social media.

We should be mindful however that the Selangor police have said that they fully support the government’s decision to immediately cancel the GVF due to safety concerns.

According to Selangor police chief CP Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, the KLIA district police headquarters received three police reports against the British band.

“That incident was also said to have touched on Malaysian society’s sensitivities and had belittled Malaysia’s laws,” he said in a statement.

The police are an authority whose instruction may lead to the cancellation of the GVF. Reasons related to public interest, national policy, religious, cultural and racial sensitivities may also lead to cancellation.

So, before we “shoot” at the decision to cancel the GVF, know the relevant local authorities and their laws.

Let’s come around and support the government’s plan to assist the affected local artistes and food vendors.

There is also a reported plan to commence a class action against the British band for its lead singer’s on-stage anti-LGBTQ+ tirade which led to the cancellation of the GVF.

Let’s do this in memory of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Salahuddin Ayub who passed away on Sunday night.

Salahuddin’s humility, sincerity and well-mannered words and ways should inspire us to tirelessly work for the well-being of the people.

