JULY 9 ― For years, researchers have been warning us about the devastating effects climate change can cause on human lives. However, these warnings were mostly not taken seriously and many do not realise just how real the dangers are. A clear sign of this is the recent devastating floods which hit our country, causing not only destruction to property, but also loss of human lives.

Even the United Nations has warned that climate change is set to create havoc if not addressed early. Irregular rainfall and heat may severely endanger the economic development of a country which may be detrimental to a nation like ours where 7.4 per cent of our GDP is from the agriculture sector which includes rubber, cocoa, rice and palm oil.

Researchers from local universities have listed the potential impacts of climate change on Malaysia which include reduced crop yields, greater diseases among forest species, loss of biodiversity, increased flooding and decreasing water availability.

People hold umbrellas cross a street during a rainy day in Kuala Lumpur on January 2, 2022. Picture by Firdaus Latif

Climate change is not something to be taken lightly and recently our prime minister had also announced the formulation of the National Adaptation Plan (MyNAP) which will include long-term action plans and strategies related to the impacts of climate change.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said among other action plans was to encourage state governments to adopt the Malaysian Climate Change Adaptation Index to increase response to the impact of climate change. Everyone must realise that climate change is not something which is the sole responsibility of the government, but part and parcel of every Malaysian's everyday lives.

We can no longer ignore the accelerating impacts of global warming and the huge amount of disruption it causes. Environmental conservation is an urgent matter and everyone, including politicians must take heed of this and include it as a key factor in all electoral campaigns.

As what our prime minister also mentioned, environmental conservation involves representatives from all communities and villages and requires a whole-of-society approach.

As a party that places great emphasis on youth empowerment, PBM calls upon everyone, especially the youth to champion environmental causes and help create a greater interest among the public on environmental conservation and the impending dangers of climate change.

We must together take a stand in favour of environmental protection and embrace climate change policies for us and our future generations.

* Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin is President-Designate of Parti Bangsa Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.