JUNE 19 — To transform is to “alter or be altered radically in form, function, etc”.

Which is why the fictional Tranformers are called as such because of their unique ability to alter their forms and functions, turning into vehicles or beasts.

To reform is to “make changes in (something, especially an institution or practice) in order to improve it.” (See Oxford English Dictionary)

Law reform is too serious a matter to be left to the government alone. — Reuters file pic

That’s what the law needs. The law needs to be reformed.

Law reform is a serious matter. In fact, it is too serious a matter to be left to the government alone.

Reform is a process and in law, it is the process of analysing current laws and advocating and carrying out changes in a legal system, usually with the aim of enhancing justice or efficiency.

A government department to study and review existing laws, including the obsolete ones, may lack the expertise – with the greatest of respect – to review all the law of the country with a view to its systematic development and reform, including the elimination of anomalies, the repeal of obsolete and unnecessary legislation, and generally the simplification and modernisation of the law. (see section to section 3 of the United Kingdom Law Commission Act 1965, which sets out the tasks of the UK Law Reform Commission)

Law needs to be reformed, not transformed. For that, it needs an independent law reform commission.

With law reform, you get transformed institutions and systems – like a transformed Parliament elevated to its rightful position as the country's highest legislative body through changes to Parliamentary Services Act 1963 and several amendments related to the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952, among others.

So, do you transform or reform the law?

From the above, do I need to say more?

* This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.