KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri described the passing of Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin as the loss of “a true friend who was close to his heart.”

In a Facebook post today, the Umno president said Bung Moktar was a steadfast comrade who always stood by him, remaining a loyal companion through both good and difficult times.

“It is difficult for me to find the words to describe this loss. All that remains are prayers, along with the memories and all the good he has left behind in this world,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said that the entire Umno leadership, Barisan Nasional (BN), and the people, especially in Sabah, pray that Bung Moktar’s soul will be blessed, forgiven, and placed among Allah’s faithful and righteous servants.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the BN chairman, also conveyed his condolences to members of Bung Moktar’s family.

“May you all be granted strength, patience and peace as you navigate this very difficult time,” he said.

Bung Moktar, 66, who was Sabah BN chairman and Kinabatangan Member of Parliament, breathed his last at a private hospital in Kota Kinabalu at 1.46 am today. — Bernama