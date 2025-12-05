KOTA KINABALU, Dec 5 — Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and six-term Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has died after undergoing treatment for a severe lung infection. He was 66.

His son, Naim Kurniawan Moktar, confirmed that Bung Moktar breathed his last at 1.46am today at Gleneagles Hospital Kota Kinabalu, where he had been warded since Tuesday. He was moved to the intensive care unit after suffering kidney failure.

The news comes as a shock to many, less than a week after the 17th state election in which he won the Lamag state seat for the second time.

Bung was one of Malaysia’s most recognisable political figures — an outspoken, controversial presence in Parliament and never one to shy away from colourful remarks that often made headlines.

To many in Kinabatangan and Lamag, he was known as a generous and approachable leader, frequently helping villagers quietly and without publicity.

Community members have long spoken of his willingness to fund repairs to rural facilities, assist families in distress, or simply show up when needed — gestures that rarely made the news but built deep loyalty among his constituents.

He was also fondly regarded among media personnel for his accessibility and directness.

Bung rose through the ranks of the Kinabatangan Umno division and first contested in the 1994 state election for the Kuamut seat as an opposition candidate. He lost.

His next foray into public office was in the 1999 general election, where he won the Kinabatangan seat on a BN ticket. The seat was previously held by former Sabah governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

He went on to win the seat in every subsequent general election, consistently increasing his vote tally, although not always his vote share.

Bung became Sabah BN chairman following the 2018 exodus, which saw almost all elected representatives — except him and then chairman, now Sabah governor, Tun Musa Aman — leave the party to join the ruling Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

With Musa abroad after the fall of the BN government in 2018, Bung was elevated to the chairmanship.

After the 2022 general election brought shifting political allegiances, Bung pulled Sabah BN out of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government, then a coalition between Sabah BN and Bersatu.

Over the years, Bung held numerous positions, including deputy chief minister, works minister and Felcra Berhad chairman.