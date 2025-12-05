KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Three popular South Indian actors Ajith Kumar, Vijay and Silambarasan TR are scheduled to be in Malaysia this month for separate events.

The presence of these major Kollywood (as the Tamil language film industry in India is known) personalities has generated widespread excitement, reinforcing Malaysia’s reputation as one of the largest international fan hubs for South Indian cinema.

With deep cultural ties and strong audience support, Malaysia continues to attract film icons for various events, brand engagements and large-scale fan celebrations.

First to arrive in Kuala Lumpur was Ajith Kumar, ahead of his participation in 12H Malaysia, an endurance sports-car race taking place at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) today and tomorrow.

He will lead his team, Ajith Redant Racing, in the GT3 class alongside Belgian brothers Ayrton and Yannick Redant and Kobe de Breucker, driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo.

Malaysia Ajith Fan Club founder Devendran Panersilbam, who greeted Ajith Kumar personally at the circuit, said he has been leading the fan club through charitable initiatives and meaningful community activities that reflect the actor’s values.

Devendran, who has headed the fan club for 14 years, said he has been a devoted fan of Ajith Kumar since 2001 and has followed the actor’s principles, discipline and philosophy for over two decades.

“Ajith last came to Malaysia in 2015 for the filming of his movie Yennai Arindhaal. This time, he is returning as a racer, which makes his fans especially proud. Ajith is also expected to spend nearly three weeks in Malaysia and has already visited Batu Caves,” he said.

Kuala Lumpur will also welcome Silambarasan, better known as Simbu, who will officiate the grand opening of MS Gold’s fifth and largest gold and diamond showroom at Jalan Masjid India here on December 6.

The actor, who has about 15.1 million Instagram followers, is expected to draw large crowds for the highly anticipated launch.

Malik Streams Corporation chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Malik Dasthigeer, who is also the founder of MS Gold, said Simbu’s presence marks a major milestone for the company.

The highlight of the month will be the arrival of actor-turned-politician Vijay for the audio launch of his upcoming movie Jana Nayagan at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on December 27.

The mega event, organised by Malik Streams Corporation, is expected to draw more than 85,000 people, making it the largest gathering of Vijay’s fans outside India.

The 10-hour ‘Thalapathy Thiruvizha’ event will feature 30 singers, live performances by Indian music director Anirudh Ravichander, appearances by top artistes from India and Malaysia, and more than 40 songs from Vijay’s films, including tracks from his 69th movie Jana Nayagan.

Vijay – one of Tamil cinema’s highest-paid and most influential stars – recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and has been announced as the party’s chief minister candidate for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election. — Bernama