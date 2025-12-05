KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers detained a Member of Parliament yesterday for the purpose of charging him, after obtaining approval to proceed with a case involving a state-owned cattle-breeding joint venture.

The investigation — which began in February this year — centres on allegations that the MP received about RM400,000 in exchange for helping to secure land-use rights for a feedlot project, a source in the know said.

“The investigation paper was opened following a complaint received on 10 February 2025, and statements from 15 witnesses have since been recorded,” said the source who spoke on condition of anonimity.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has also confirmed the arrest.

He said the MP’s statement was recorded under Section 53(3) of the MACC Act 2009, and the individual was later released on bail.