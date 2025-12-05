CYBERJAYA, Dec 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has ordered a full, transparent investigation into the recent shooting in Durian Tunggal, Melaka, and deaths in police custody nationwide, stressing that no party should be protected.

He said the Cabinet welcomes the police’s firm action against criminals and any breaches of the law but stressed that all complaints related to misconduct or procedural lapses in these cases must be investigated openly, Bernama reported today.

“I have instructed the Inspector-General of Police to continue investigations transparently and not to protect anyone.

“We do not protect criminals, but we also do not protect any actions, including by police officers, that go against the rule of law,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers with about 1,500 worshippers at Masjid Cyberjaya 10.

Anwar’s directive underscores the government’s commitment to accountability and the rule of law amid heightened public scrutiny over police-involved incidents.

Police shot dead three suspects in Durian Tunggal on November 24, and their families later filed complaints questioning the police’s conduct.

Federal police have since taken over the investigation to ensure transparency and professionalism.