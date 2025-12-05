PUTRAJAYA, Dec 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will intensify efforts to recover every sen of the country’s embezzled assets next year, in line with its strategy of reducing leakages.

Its chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki said the commission is also determined to bankrupt those engaged in corruption so that they would not enjoy their illicit gains and would prioritise more aggressive investigations into large-scale, high-profile cases to ensure individuals with positions, power or wealth would not escape from legal action.

“The public is growing wiser in evaluating, and demand a new more effective approach in anti-corruption operations, prevention and education at all levels,” he said in his speech during the 2025 International Anti-Corruption Day celebrations here today.

The celebrations were officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and attended by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Chief Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Azam said the MACC needed to transform its approach to curb corruption so that it remains relevant and to boost its officers’ capabilities and skills through modern investigation techniques.

“Strategic partnerships with local and international agencies will also be intensified to track down missing or stolen assets,” he added.

Under the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, various legal reforms were being conducted, including laws regarding procurement, the Freedom of Information Act and amendments to the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010.

He said Deferred Prosecution Agreements and tax deduction incentives given to companies that conducted anti-corruption programmes were among the important improvements that will be carried out next year. — Bernama