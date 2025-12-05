PUTRAJAYA, Dec 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched the Integrity and Governance Management System (SPINE) in conjunction with the 2025 International Anti-Corruption Day celebrations today.

SPINE is a new strategic initiative by the Integrity Institute of Malaysia (IIM) to strengthen the integrity ecosystem, improve governance and to fight corruption in the public sector and was developed by the IIM as a comprehensive alternative to the Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) ISO 37001:2016.

“Under the Integrity Health Check concept, SPINE will evaluate an organisation’s health level through self-assessment in the aspects of integrity, governance and anti-corruption and submit data-based improvement measures,” he said in a statement today, adding that SPINE was designed to fulfil the public sector’s current needs.

SPINE outlines a comprehensive approach, including identifying gaps and weaknesses, implementing corrective intervention, reassessment and accreditation to organisations that show excellent performance in integrity compliance.

It is also coordinated with government strategic policies such as the National Good Governance Plan (MyGovernance), the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) and Article 5(2) of the United Nations’ Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

SPINE represents Malaysia’s concrete measure as a member of UNCAC in promoting anti-corruption practices that are effective, modern and on a national scale.

Meanwhile, IIM president and chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Ramdzan Daud said SPINE supports the Madani Government’s intentions of improving the country’s integrity ecoystem and governance structure, boost transparency and empower a culture of accountability in public sector administration.

“After two decades of service, IIM remains committed to improving integrity in the country and abroad,” he said.

As the country’s leading institution driving the integrity agenda under the Prime Minister’s Department, IIM identifies Madani Government policies and practices are fully implemented via education, systems building, risk assessments and monitoring the integrity performance of organisations. — Bernama