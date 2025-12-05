KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has conveyed his condolences to the family of Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, following the veteran Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) leader’s death early this morning.

Bung Moktar, the long-serving Kinabatangan MP and Sabah BN chairman, died at a private hospital in Kota Kinabalu at 1.46am. He was 66.

His son, Naim Kurniawan Moktar, confirmed the death when contacted by reporters, though he did not disclose the cause.

In a Facebook post, Anwar described Bung as a forceful and steadfast presence in Malaysian politics.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the entire family of the late Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman, Kinabatangan MP and Lamag assemblyman, who passed away earlier this morning,” he wrote.

Anwar, who said he had known Bung Moktar for many years, remembered him as a political figure who spoke his mind and stood firm on issues that mattered to his constituents.

“As a long-time friend, I remember him as a firm, principled and outspoken figure who tirelessly championed the interests of the people,” he said.

The prime minister added that Bung Moktar’s contributions, particularly to Sabah’s political landscape, would leave a lasting mark.

“His service and commitment to politics, particularly to the people of Sabah and the nation, will continue to be valued and remembered,” Anwar said, offering prayers for the family’s strength during their bereavement.

“I pray that his family is granted strength in facing this loss, and may his soul be forgiven and placed in a special, blessed position by His side, God willing. Al-Fatihah.”

Bung Moktar had just defended the Lamag state seat in the 17th Sabah state election, securing a majority of 153 votes in a six-way race. He first won the seat in the previous state polls.

At the federal level, he captured Kinabatangan in 1999 and went on to serve six consecutive terms, becoming one of Sabah’s most recognisable political personalities.

Born on September 15, 1959 in Sukau, Kinabatangan, he is survived by his wives, Datin Seri Nor Asidah Alimuddin and Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad, and seven children.