KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — AirAsia is giving its female cabin crew more choice in how they dress on duty, announcing that they will soon be able to wear the hijab as part of the airline’s iconic red uniform if they wish.

AirAsia says the change reflects its diverse workforce and is meant to give crew more comfort, confidence and the freedom to dress in a way that matches their beliefs — whether they’re welcoming passengers in Penang or Paris.

Hijabs have already been worn by AirAsia crew on certain routes, such as Jeddah, where local regulations require them. With this update, the option will be extended across the airline’s entire network, ensuring consistency.

The new uniform option will feature a tailored hijab and pants, designed to match the existing red outfit. AirAsia plans to roll out the change in time for Ramadan 2026.

“One of the greatest strengths of AirAsia has always been our diverse and outspoken Allstars. When our cabin crew raised this with management, it was important for us to listen,” said Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A.

For passengers, it means you’ll still see the familiar red uniforms in the cabin, but now with a little more flexibility and flair.