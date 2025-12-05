CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Dec 5 — A school bus carrying foreign tourists illegally was among 16 commercial vehicles seized during a joint operation by the Road Transport Department (RTD) today.

Senior RTD enforcement director Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said the bus, operated by a local driver, had been illegally transporting tourists from China and Singapore for the past three years.

He said the operation was conducted in collaboration with the Immigration Department, following public complaints and a week of surveillance at key locations around the highlands.

“These offences pose a major safety hazard given Cameron Highlands’ steep terrain, narrow roads and high tourist traffic,” he said during a press conference at the RTD compound here today.

Also present was Pahang RTD director, Syed Ahmad Khirulanwar Alyahya Syed Abdul Rahman.

Muhammad Kifli added that 48 commercial vehicles were inspected, of which 16 were subject to enforcement action, with 51 notices issued.

Offences included the misuse of Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM), the absence of valid LKM and insurance coverage, and driving without a licence.

“We are very concerned about this matter. We will take stern action to ensure all vehicles, whether private, commercial, or public, are fully compliant with all road regulations and laws,” he said.

The department also detained 51 individuals, including 16 foreigners, for offences such as driving without a licence, lacking the required Goods Driving Licence (GDL 4), and 18 cases of LKM misuse.

Muhammad Kifli said the Pahang RTD has also been instructed to carry out weekly enforcement operations in Cameron Highlands.

“For areas outside Pahang, we have initiated a week-long operation targeting vehicles operated by foreign nationals in collaboration with the Immigration Department, starting this week.

“We will collaborate closely with the Immigration Department to take firmer action, not only against the drivers but also against the companies and employers who hire these foreign drivers,” he concluded. — Bernama