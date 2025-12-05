KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The government has stepped back from immediately suspending Kota Bharu MP Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, opting instead to send the case to the Parliamentary Committee of Privileges for an independent review after a heated debate in the Dewan Rakyat.

In a statement today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the Cabinet had agreed that the Perikatan Nasional chief whip “be referred to the Committee of Privileges for further examination, in line with the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat”.

She said the original motion tabled in Parliament would now be amended to formalise the referral.

“This decision was made after taking into account the views raised during the debate,” she said, adding that it would also ensure the MP “is given the space to be heard” by the committee.

The controversy erupted earlier this week when Takiyuddin linked a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency training exercise to the 1985 Memali incident.

Government MPs condemned the remark as irresponsible, prompting the ministerial motion seeking to suspend him for six months.

Takiyuddin denied any improper intent and urged the government to allow the matter to be scrutinised by the Privileges Committee instead of imposing what he called a premature punishment.

He told the House he was prepared to face the committee, saying he only wanted “a fair proceeding and the right to defend myself”.

Azalina said the Cabinet’s decision reflected the government’s commitment to due process.

The Privileges Committee, she stressed, carries a specific mandate under parliamentary rules to assess such matters impartially.

“The Madani government believes that the Committee of Privileges will carry out this review with full responsibility, independence and integrity,” she said.

She added that the administration remained committed to safeguarding Parliament’s credibility “while ensuring that issues raised are addressed within the framework of parliamentary democracy”.

The committee’s inquiry is expected to delay any disciplinary action until its findings are completed.