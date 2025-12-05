SINGAPORE, Dec 5 — A host club in Singapore’s central business district has become a nightly draw for women seeking companionship, karaoke and drinking games, according to Channel News Asia (CNA).

The Gentleman Club, where male staff serve a mostly female clientele, is modelled after similar establishments in Japan. Hosts perform onstage, facilitate games, and provide company to patrons, but all interactions are strictly non-sexual.

The club is among the first in Singapore to actively promote itself on social media, with its Instagram page boasting over 11,000 followers. Owner Glenn told CNA that social media helps attract customers from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and China, although some hosts prefer not to appear publicly for fear of recognition.

About 60 per cent of the hosts are Singaporean, with the rest mainly from China, CNA reported. Hosts take on two main roles: as emcees facilitating performances or as singers on stage. A typical show features about 25 hosts, lasting from 20 minutes to an hour, up to four times per night.

Malaysian host Ignatius Lien said he earns between S$10,000 (RM36,000) and S$20,000 (RM72,000) monthly through commissions on alcohol sales and tips. Another host, Jay, a 30-year-old Singaporean, told CNA he earns S$80,000 to S$100,000 (RM288,000–RM360,000) a month while working nights alongside a daytime career in real estate marketing.

Hosts sometimes accompany patrons outside the club, taking them to dinners or other venues, and may exchange contact details with regulars. Joachim Teoh, 21, said the role appealed to him after failing to gain university admission, combining his love of socialising with a paid job.

Most customers are women in their late 20s to 30s, although older patrons and occasional men also visit. Some clients are foreign students from wealthy backgrounds. Hosts aim to provide companionship or emotional satisfaction, with Jay saying the job offers a “boyfriend-girlfriend” experience.

Despite the intimacy, hosts maintain strict physical boundaries. CNA reported that some customers have attempted propositions, which the hosts politely decline. Jay emphasised that the work is not sexual and that putting a price on one’s body is avoided.

Hosts acknowledged challenges outside work, including difficulties in maintaining personal relationships and facing social stigma. Some families initially misunderstand the nature of the job, fearing hosts are involved in sexual activities. CNA noted, however, that hosts take pride in earning through interaction, conversation and performance.

Danny Loong, president of the Singapore Nightlife Business Association, told CNA that such venues contribute to a vibrant ecosystem if operated responsibly and professionally. Sociologist Ma Xiangyu from Nanyang Technological University said host clubs meet market demand and fit within Singapore’s broader entertainment landscape, which includes nightclubs, KTVs and beer-serving venues.

“To varying extents, we understand, tolerate and accept the appeal and implications of these businesses,” he told CNA.