Ismail Sabri had the sword and shield, but didn’t do differently ― Hafiz Hassan

AUGUST 28 ― Political observers may say that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob's Cabinet line-up is to ensure continuity and political stability, allowing the nation to focus its efforts on overcoming the Covid-19 and economic crises.

But the line-up is just another reflection of political realities.

Appointments to the Cabinet have been but a way to reward loyalty and to assert authority as well as to build allies.

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s speech in Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Ismail Sabri's Cabinet is no different. It is a missed opportunity to be different.

The prime minister had the sword and the shield to do differently. The sword is Article 43(2)(b) of the Federal Constitution which empowers the prime minister to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (the King) to appoint any minister which the King, as a constitutional monarch, is bound to act on the advice. The power to appoint any minister is in effect with the prime minister (see the case of Datuk Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim v Perdana Menteri Malaysia & Anor [2007] 4 MLJ 422).

The shield is the bipartisan support that the Opposition leadership has promised him. Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said his coalition and the prime minister’s understanding was for the country to embrace more bipartisan politics. The country is moving on to more mature politics.

The most significant shield must be the King’s call for politicians to create a “new political landscape”.

Any withdrawal of support for the prime minister would be political suicide.

But despite the sword and the shield, Ismail Sabri didn’t do differently.

