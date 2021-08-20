On Ismail Sabri’s likely appointment as prime minister — Hafiz Hassan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

AUGUST 20 — The Yang Di-Pertuan Agong (the King) is the Constitutional authority to appoint a prime minister. The Constitution, however, mandates the King to appoint a member of the Dewan Rakyat (MP) who in his judgement is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the members of the Dewan.

Likely means probably or in all probability.

The judgement is that of the King. His Majesty alone is to judge that an MP is likely to command the confidence of the majority of MPs.

But surely the confidence of the MPs in the majority must be absolute, unqualified, unconditional or unequivocal. It must be without strings attached.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is the most likely to be appointed the ninth prime minister of Malaysia. — Bernama pic

The reason is immediate — it is the appointed prime minister who is to advise the King to appoint ministers to form a Jemaah Menteri (Cabinet of Ministers). This is the term used in Article 43(1) of the Federal Constitution. The Cabinet in turn is to advise the King in the exercise of his functions.

In the case of Dato’ Sri Anwar bin Ibrahim v Public Prosecutor (2000), President of the Court of Appeal Tan Sri Lamin Mohd Yunus (as he then was) speaking for the Court of Appeal said:

“[A] Minister other than the Prime Minister holds office at the pleasure of the Prime Minister. In actual terms, he holds office at the pleasure of the Prime Minister.”

This means that the prime minister may appoint and revoke his appointment at any time. Of course formality demands that the appointment and revocation of his appointment shall be acted upon by the King “on the advice of the Prime Minister”.

The King must act on such advice of the prime minister. But a prime minister is one who commands unconditional confidence of the majority of the MPs.

Until and unless the confidence is unconditional, the prime minister-designate is likely NOT to have the support of the majority of the MPs.

Now, Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday said the support of his coalition’s 54 MPs is not unconditional.

In other words, the prime minister-designate will not be at his pleasure to advise the King to appoint a minister.

It is a spanner in the likely appointment of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the ninth prime minister.

