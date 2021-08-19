Muhyiddin: Perikatan’s support for Ismail Sabri conditional on his ministers not having court cases

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the support of his coalition’s 54 MPs came with the condition that Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob cannot appoint any ministers who have criminal charges pending.

In a statement today, Muhyiddin said he has also had discussions with both Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Sabah Unity Party (PBS) that were in the previous PN government before agreeing to support Umno’s Ismail Sabri.

“If appointed as the prime minister by His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, he (Ismail Sabri) must ensure that the Cabinet members who will be appointed later are those with integrity, trustworthy and free from any criminal charges in court.

“The Perikatan Nasional government under his leadership must also continue the practice of respecting the principle of separation of powers, protecting the independence of the judiciary and upholding the concept of a constitutional monarch,” he said.

Muhyiddin, who arrived at 2.50pm today for an audience with the Agong, also said PN will be preparing for the next general election in the hopes of winning the mandate.

“I hope the process of appointing the new prime minister will proceed smoothly and be finalised soon, in accordance with the requirements of the Federal Constitution.

“As the chairman of the Perikatan Nasional, I will continue to serve the people and prepare the party to face the 15th General Election when the time comes,” he said.

Earlier today, 114 MPs from PN, Barisan Nasional, GPS as well as independents were granted an audience with the Agong to verify their support for Ismail Sabri to be the next PM.

Lawmakers from the parties that had been in the Opposition bench were not invited.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Ahmad Maslan said after the audience that the Agong met the lawmakers individually to confirm they supported Ismail Sabri.

The 114 would allow Ismail Sabri to form the next government with a simple majority in Parliament.