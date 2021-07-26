Deeply concerned over threats made to contract healthcare workers — Malaysian Medical Association

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JULY 26 — While MMA does not condone a strike, we view with deep concern, threats being made by those in authority on healthcare workers who participated or planned to participate in a strike today at several public healthcare facilities.

To our understanding, it was a peaceful form of protest lasting only a short period and there were no reported disruptions to healthcare services provided at the government healthcare facilities concerned.

The Malaysian Medical Association emblem is seen at their headquarters in Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

The issue of contract healthcare workers has been a long-standing issue and it is unfortunate that these healthcare workers had to resort to organising a strike in order to be heard. We hope all public healthcare workers will be given room to voice out any frustrations they may have with the system without being subject to any form of intimidation.

Professor Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy

President,

Malaysian Medical Association

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.