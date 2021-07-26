Covid-19 surge: Frontliners in need of support from all segments of society — Suhakam

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JULY 26 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) is concerned with the significant increase of Covid-19 cases and high death rates in recent weeks. This is in part due to the emergence of the Covid-19 Delta variant which is more infectious, but also from the actions of those who knowingly disregard the Standard Operation Procedures (SoPs) and Government Guidelines, in spite of the on-going movement control order and travel restrictions.

Suhakam commends the Government on the increase in testing and screening efforts, and its success in ramping up the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme with close to half a million doses administered daily in recent days. Notably the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) had announced on July 23, 2021, that 71.9 per cent adult residents aged 18 and above in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Selangor, where more than half of the daily new positive cases are reported from, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Suhakam reiterates its call for the Government to uphold the principle of ‘Leaving No One Behind’, by ensuring refugees and undocumented migrants are included in the national vaccination programme and to avoid threats of punitive actions.

Until such time when herd immunity is achieved nationwide, Suhakam reminds all levels of society to persist in practicing the SoPs that we are now very familiar with. The frontliners’ tireless and selfless efforts alone would not be sufficient to pull us through this crisis. The actions, or non-action, of every member of the community and wider society matters, as well, in the overall equation to overcome the Pandemic. It is crucial for everyone, regardless of their nationality or immigration status to comply with the SoPs, including avoiding large gatherings, close and confined contacts or travelling across State borders, to restrict further spread of the virus.

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment rests in front of a mural featuring frontliners outside a clinic in Shah Alam December 6, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Whilst efforts are on-going to overcome the Pandemic on various fronts, Suhakam calls for appropriate support to be provided to frontliners and their families such as healthcare workers, enforcement agencies, contract workers, and volunteers, to ensure their safety and welfare are well taken care of. There should be adequate provision of PPEs, necessary equipment, as well as better benefits in light of the risks that they face on a daily basis and their invaluable contribution to the nation in this crisis. Suhakam had recently received a Memorandum from the group Gerakan Doktor-doktor Kontrak Malaysia highlighting grouses with their employment terms. Suhakam wishes to encourage all concerned parties to discuss and resolve issues raised soonest, as a matter of public interest. In addition, Suhakam hopes relevant Ministries would take pro-active steps to provide immediate assistance and plan ahead to resuscitate small and medium businesses that have incurred tremendous losses and suffered badly due to the Pandemic.

Suhakam welcomes Government’s announcement to reconvene Parliament sitting, starting with the Special Meeting of the Third Session of the Fourteenth Parliament 2021 for the House of Representatives which assembles from today, July 26 to August 2, 2021, followed by the First and Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Fourteenth Parliament 2021 from September 6 to 30, 2021 and October 25 to December 16, 2021 respectively. The reinstatement of the Parliamentary sessions is vital in ensuring there would be a check and balance mechanism in governing the country and allow Members of Parliament (MPs) to highlight and address the Rakyat’s affairs and issues, which have become more acute due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam)

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.