Characters of some politicians and Malaysians — Saleh Mohammed

JULY 12 — I could only wish my good friend who lives in the next block, “Inna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi rojioon (Verily we belong to Allah, and verily to Him, we will have to return)”. His lovely wife succumbed to Covid19 a few days ago.

On the same day, confirmed cases reached a new high of 9,180 and politicians and many Malaysians were busy talking about UMNO withdrawing its support for Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The tussle for leadership does not seem to end in our beloved country.

To me, it is a non-issue.

In September 2020, the UMNO president said, “Support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government was based on the support of individual MPs only” and Umno and BN are not officially part of the PN coalition. At that point he also said, “Umno and BN cannot stop MPs who have chosen to support Anwar” and he respected their position.

The wording of the support withdrawal now is deliberately and strategically vague for reasons God knows best. It does not matter at all.

But it was news of the month and had a negative impact on the Bursa.

At the same time good-hearted Malaysians were busy discussing the #BenderaPutih campaign. It underscores how Malaysians will go the extra mile to help those in need. Supermarkets came on board; food banks appeared at many places and offers of free food appeared across the country.

As usual, a few politicians were quick to claim it as their personal initiative but one said, do not admit defeat by raising the white flag but to raise hands in prayer instead.

Alongside the white flag movement, there is a black flag movement to express dissatisfaction with the government and demanded the Prime Minister to resign. I do not wish to discuss this as the movement did not put forward a viable “what next” plan.

And there is a bunch of Malaysians that baffles me when they viral videos that offered free food/meals to a certain race only and comparing it with one that distributes irrespective of race or religion. I do not know their intent but have they really checked whether this is widespread or isolated cases.

Giving benefit of the doubt, I can excuse them.

We are in a multi-racial, multi-religion and multi-ethnic society. Customs, practices and traditions surely differ.

Prophet Muhammad SAW said, “ A man who gives in charity and hides it, such that his left hand does not know what his right hand gives in charity; and a man who remembered Allah in private and so his eyes shed tears.” The real spirit of giving is without leaving a trace and not giving with motives attached.

Charity is not a publicity stunt.

Around my neighbourhood there are many food banks and I have also received videos showing many acts of kindness at this unfortunate hour in our lives.

So, I trust that we refrain from circulating videos that divides us but show more compassion and understanding.

If not, how different are we from the politicians that do not care about effects of their actions on the rakyat in our beloved country.

In the meantime, my deepest and sincere condolences to families whose family members succumbed at this very sad time.

What say you?

