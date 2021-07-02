Our crisis services available during EMCO — Women’s Aid Organisation

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JULY 2 — In light of the recent enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Klang Valley, Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) services for domestic violence survivors will remain available virtually throughout 3-16 July 2021. This includes case consultations (phone/WhatsApp), counselling (video), temporary shelter, and other crisis support which can be coordinated remotely. WAO services are free and confidential.

There is an increased risk of domestic violence during movement control orders (MCOs) and this is reflected in the number of cases reported. From January to May 2021, WAO recorded a total of 1,247 cases with 625 reported via our hotline and 622 through TINA, WAO’s WhatsApp service.

This past week alone, the team has coordinated 12 rescues of survivors from abusive and unsafe environments and is prepared to continue assisting survivors during the lockdown.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse (or other forms of gender-based violence), please contact:

WAO Hotline: +603 3000 8858

TINA (SMS/WhatsApp): +6018 988 8058

(24 hours)

We urge neighbours and the public to be extra vigilant.

If you witness or suspect domestic abuse, reach out to the survivor when it is safe, and advise them to call WAO. You can also reach out to Talian Kasih (15999) the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development hotline or in an emergency, the police (999). The Police are committed to and will continue to aid survivors during the lockdown.

You can also visit wao.org.my for information on domestic violence and how to get help.

We thank all frontliners, including the police, welfare officers, and hospital workers, for their service during this time.

* About Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO)

Since 1982, Women’s Aid Organisation has provided free shelter, counselling, and crisis support to women and children who experience abuse. We help women and their children rebuild their lives, after surviving domestic violence, rape, trafficking, and other atrocities. Learning from women’s experiences, we advocate to improve public policies and shift public mindsets. Together, we change lives.

Call the WAO Hotline at +603 3000 8858 or SMS/Whatsapp TINA at 018 988 8058 if you or someone you know is experiencing abuse. For more information, visit wao.org.my.

