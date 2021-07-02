Beckham and Southgate: A story of England’s redemption — Ahmad Zulkifli

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JULY 2 — David Beckham was a football icon. So, when England missed out from reaching the quarter-final of World Cup 1998, the media was looking for someone to be the scapegoat for England’s exit and Beckham was a convenient target. A high-profile individual who would generate interest and increase the viewer number.

The round of 16 match against Argentina was locked at 2-2 during halftime. Beckham was red-carded 3 minutes after the match restarted, apparently for grazing Diego Simeone’s shin with his boot and the later obliged with a Neymar-esque act. Despite playing with 10 men, the Three Lions fought hard and dragged the match into a penalty shootout. They eventually lost 4-3 and Beckham was berated by the media almost immediately.

“10 Heroic Lions One Stupid Boy” reads The Mirror’s headline the next morning. 3 years on, England was once again begging for another salvation. At Old Trafford, Greece was leading 2-1 in a 2002 World Cup qualifying match. If they lose, England will have to play another agonising WC qualifier play-off match against Ukraine. The clock was ticking, and Beckham was on the losing side.

When Sheringham was fouled at the edge of penalty box in the stoppage time, the 30 yards distance presented Beckham with an opportunity he has been yearning for. It was Beckham, instead of life, who kicked and served the curveball.

Everyone was holding their breath and when they saw the net bulged, the old stadium was rocking by the hysteric roars of England’s fans. Its dilapidated roof was, metaphorically speaking, lifted.

Beckham was seen running to the crowds celebrating and at the same time asking them ‘the’ question.

The cheering fans clapped and nodded, finally approving his redemption.

For Southgate, he is a bit unfortunate. He must have carried the hurt longer than his teammate. The ghost stuck with him as soon as he missed the penalty kick that allow Germany to progress to the final and eventually won the EURO 96 tournament. However, Southgate still stick to football though and was appointed as Middlesbrough manager in 2006 before being dismissed in 2009 and took the job as England U-21 manager in 2013 after 4 years out of football. One could conspire that he was probably looking for ways in to hatch a plan for his own vindication.

The next opportunity came when Sam Allardyce resigned after being caught involving in what was known as “Football for Sale” scandal. With limited time to look for a replacement, the England FA thrusted Southgate as England manager straight away with him only had less than 12 months to prepare the squad for the 2018 World Cup campaign.

England manager Gareth Southgate is seen during a training session in London June 25, 2021. ― Reuters file pic

During the 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia, Southgate did very well. In fact, one of his biggest achievement was winning a penalty shootout against Colombia in the knockout stage, an exceedingly rare feat for England team in a major competition. His squad would then continue marching on before bowing out of the World Cup after losing to Croatia in the semi-final.

The significant progress, however, was not enough yet to vindicate him. England expects more as thehurt has been extending for another 25 years (since his penalty miss) to become 55 years.

Nevertheless, by now, he has enjoyed what previous England managers could have only dream of.

Public appreciation and none of WAG-related issues.

Despite the last year’s inaugural Nations League semi-final exit, the public confidence on his team shows no sign of subsiding. In contrast, it has blooming to a whole new level. Baddiel and Skinner’s piece of Football’s Coming Home is being frequently played in every kind of media alongside Sweet Caroline. A recent, modern rendition of it has already made its way to EURO 2020.

During the first 3 group matches of Euro 2020, England has been playing very well. Southgate has been getting his selection right so far despite dropping big names to benches and even, at one time, playing Kieran Trippier out of his original position.

He had chosen to become pragmatic rather than a populist. For him winning, even by playing a dull game, is more important especially when you are a man on a mission.

When Germany were confirmed as England’s opponent in the round of 16, Southgate again decided to relegate Grealish to the bench, a decision which he admitted he’d be dead had he lost the match.

Despite the intense clamour, he stood firm with his plan and only unleashed Grealish in the final minutes of the match to a devastating effect where the midfielder tore the tiring German defenders apart and helped creating two winning goals. When the referee blew the final whistle, Wembley erupted euphorically. The old nemesis was finally dispatched and the pragmatic Southgate, fist-pumped, looked to the sky asking heaven the same question Beckham did 20 years ago. Does he get his own redemption? The next day, Alan Shearer wrote a nice piece of article in The Athletic absolving his sin of missing that penalty. He added that Southgate had done enough to his home country in earning his redemption. Southgate has brought joy to England which are currently healing from the recent calamitous Covid-19 pandemic. Public morale was boosted, and his success even play a part in mending the relationship between Prince William and his brother, Harry. But it will be a big bonus if Southgate can finally bring a major trophy home. Jules Rimet will not be gleaming forever, and 55 years of hurt is painstakingly long to endure.

Anyway, it does not matter how the England team fare — or flop — in this tournament, all I can say is that Gareth Southgate has finally earned his redemption.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.