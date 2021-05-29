A war Cabinet and a DOA to fight the pandemic ― Hafiz Hassan

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MAY 29 ― Malaysia is unmistakably at war, writes Dr Rais Hussin.

We have in fact been told a day earlier that we are at war by Dewan Rakyat deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Even the United Nations (UN) chief has called out that the world is “at war” against Covid-19. As such, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the application of “wartime logic” to fight the pandemic.

All are timely reminders that it’s time to rethink the pandemic strategy or to do things differently.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the application of ‘wartime logic’ to fight the pandemic. — Reuters pic

According to analysts, the current strategy against Covid-19 is more of a containment strategy. It is not enough.

A wartime logic requires the government to take on the military definition of a proportionate response ― using a hammer to swat a fly when it is tactically sound.

A wartime logic means it is also only logical that a wartime Cabinet be set up.

I agree with Dr Rais’ call for a “political sabbatical.” Make it an unpaid “Cabinet sabbatical” to allow the prime minister to set up a war Cabinet ― one that can “re-establish public confidence and trust” in the government and therefore a unity Cabinet, as proposed by Azalina.

It would be a national service if the current Cabinet members can take a sabbatical.

And what about a health alert system?

We need an exit plan as well. A disease outbreak alert (DOA) system may offer that.

Much like a doa (prayer) can offer hope to an end to the pandemic.