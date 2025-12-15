SHAH ALAM, Dec 15 — Selangor police are investigating potential gang links in a recent spate of shootings in Klang, as concerns grow over gun violence and organised crime in the state.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed that gang activity is a key aspect being considered in the ongoing probe, though he added that no arrests have yet been made in the latest incidents.

“The investigation is still being conducted, and all aspects are being examined,” he said at a press conference today.

The investigation comes amidst a disturbing trend of shootings in the state this year.

In June, a 46-year-old man was shot and killed in his vehicle in Taman Meru Utama, Klang, in a case police linked to organized crime.

This was followed in October by a shooting in Kuala Selangor over a drug trafficking dispute, which led to 10 arrests.

The violence returned to Klang on November 29, when a man was shot dead inside his four-wheel-drive in Taman Mesra Indah, and just last week, on December 14, another shooting occurred in the district, prompting the current focus on gang rivalries.

Shazeli stressed that the investigation into the November and December killings involves multiple aspects that require careful examination.

However, he said no arrests have been made.