KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — A moment of distraction proved costly for a Porsche Panamera driver in Kuala Langat yesterday after he lost control of his car and crashed while trying to retrieve his dropped mobile phone.

The driver, a trader in his 40s, was uninjured in the incident, which police are now investigating as a case of careless and inconsiderate driving.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said the incident occurred at about 3.20pm along Jalan Sungai Rambai, Jenjarom.

According to police, the driver was using Google Maps on his phone when it fell under the seat.

“The driver attempted to retrieve the mobile phone, causing him to lose control of the vehicle to the left side of the road,” Mohd Akmalrizal said.

The luxury car eventually came to a stop on a drain embankment.

The case has been classified under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.