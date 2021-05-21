Let’s have DOAS ― Hafiz Hassan

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MAY 21 ― Will it be “total lockdown”?

The debate on whether to implement the “total lockdown” has been hotly discussed by Malaysians especially after the record number of 6,075 new Covid-19 cases two days ago. Yesterday, new Covid-19 infections surged to a further 6,806 cases in the last 24-hour period as Malaysia breached the 50,000 daily active cases mark.

Meanwhile, several local media reported that de facto law minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the National Security Council (NSC) will deliberate today on whether to implement “total lockdown” in the face of rising Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country. Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will chair the NSC meeting.

The country has imposed the movement control order (MCO) since March 18 last year in several “variants” ― like the Covid-19 variants. There has been MCO, conditional MCO (CMCO), recovery MCO (RMCO) and enhanced MCO (EMCO).

Malaysians generally agree that the MCO is the right thing to do but with the flip flops, the MCO has been mocked as “making confusing orders”. The MCO ‘variants’ are mocked as well, as “continue making confusing orders” (CMCO), “repeatedly making confusing orders” (RMCO) and “even more confusing orders” (EMCO).

So, let’s do things differently. Let’s move away from the negativities. Let’s start anew.

The United Kingdom has a 5-level, colour-coded coronavirus alert system.

New Zealand has a 4-level Covid-19 alert system. Like the UK system, each level informs the public what measures need to be taken.

Neighbouring Singapore has put in place prevention and response plans when there is an outbreak of infectious disease. As part of this plan, a colour-coded framework called the “Disease Outbreak Response System Condition” (DORSCON) is adopted to show the current disease situation. The framework provides the public with general guidelines on what needs to be done to prevent and reduce the impact of infections.

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang May 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

What can we have?

If I may suggest, let’s have DOAS ― Disease Outbreak Alert System (SAPP ― Sistem Amaran Penularan Penyakit). It may be a colour-coded, 4-level (like NZ and Singapore) or 5-level (like UK) system. Each level informs the public what needs to be done to prevent and reduce the impact of infections.

Leave it to public health experts on the measures for each level, which are then supported by clear rules or regulations ― not standard operating procedures (SOP). SOPs are not law; they are guidelines, which is why they are more prone to be flip-flopped.

Let’s listen to the experts. Let’s do things differently.

This time. Once and for all. #doitdifferently #onceandforall

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.