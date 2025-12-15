KUCHING, Dec 15 — AirBorneo has clarified that there has been no increase in airfares on any of its routes following the recent launch of its booking website.

The state-owned airline assured travellers that ticket prices remain the same as those previously charged by MASwings.

“The fare structure is calibrated to support the continuity and sustainability of operations, taking into account the subsidy to be provided by the public service obligation agreement with the federal government.

“There has been no increase in fares on any AirBorneo routes compared to the MASwings fares, and the rationale of the Rural Air Services (RAS) Agreement is to maintain fares at reasonable prices that balance accessibility and operational sustainability,” it said in a statement.

AirBorneo’s booking website went live on December 10 and offers tickets available for booking from January 14, 2026, in line with the legal and operational takeover of MASwings by AirBorneo Holdings Sdn Bhd from January 1, 2026.

The airline reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining fair and reasonably priced fares across its RAS network, stressing that all routes operated by AirBorneo during the initial phase are under the RAS network identical to those previously operated by MASwings, covering destinations within Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan.

Looking ahead, AirBorneo said it will continue to engage with the federal government and explore other options to secure the best possible fares for travellers in East Malaysia, noting that any future adjustments would only be made once a new RAS agreement is mutually agreed upon with the federal government.

For future non-RAS routes, the airline said it is developing an affordable pricing strategy that takes operating costs into account while delivering value, connectivity, reliability and punctuality to the people of Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan.

More information on RAS is available on the CAAM website at https://www.caam.gov.my/industry/public-service-obligations/current-ras- programme/?std, while travellers can also refer to AirBorneo’s general FAQs at its official website at www.airborneo.com.

The airline’s customer service team can also be contacted via 1-300-22-1388 (toll-free for local callers) or +(60)82-537555 (for international callers). — The Borneo Post