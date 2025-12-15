BENTONG, Dec 15 — A man pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of dangerous driving and causing the death of a married couple last week.

Lee Kang Foong, 40, is accused of driving a Mercedes-Benz in a manner dangerous to the public, resulting in the deaths of Karmilawati Muhamad Ya’akob and Mohammad Nazri Md Salleh, both aged 51, at KM3, Jalan Bentong-Gombak at 8.15 pm on Dec 10.

He is charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a prison sentence of between five and10 years, and a fine of between RM20,000 and RM50,000, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Rabiatul Adawiah Abdul Wahab offered bail at RM10,000. However, Lee’s lawyer Young Hiang Siong pleaded for a reduction, citing his client’s multiple health issues and responsibility for his elderly parents.

Magistrate Nuur Fakhizaa Abu Bakar set bail at RM8,000, ordered the suspension of the accused’s driving licence, and scheduled Feb 23, 2026, for the next case mention.

Previously, the media reported that the married couple was killed in a collision involving a Mercedes-Benz and a Proton Saga, driven by their 23-year-old son. He sustained serious head injuries. — Bernama