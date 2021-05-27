Deputy Speaker: Govt can lock down its people but it cannot lock down democratic process

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said there is no other way for the country to move forward with a state of Emergency except for the Parliament session to resume. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Dewan Rakyat deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has once again urged the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to consider reconvening Parliament given the state of the country now.

In a statement today, Azalina, who was also a former de facto law minister, said there is no other way for the country to move forward with a state of Emergency except for the Parliament session to resume.

“The government can lock down its people but the government must not lock down the process of democracy.

“We have already suffered enough trade-offs by compromising basic democratic and individual rights for the sake of the public health crisis.

“We are at war with a virus that knows no borders and a key strategy to right any war is getting public trust. By denying the rights of MPs to engage with the government in a meaningful manner, you are denying the rights of the people,” said Azalina.

She also called for the government to re-establish public confidence and trust by demonstrating three critical dimensions — performance, professionalism and patriotism.

“When citizens are disconnected and angry, do not expect gratitude.

“Clear examples are the vaccination hesitancy and low uptake to vaccine registration, which are some of the many indicators that the government has lost the confidence of its people.

“Public mistrust must be handled via public debate which is via Parliament,” she added.

She also suggested for the government to read and understand how other countries published select committee reports on how the Covid-19 pandemic is being dealt with and finding solutions by the people for the people.

Azalina also stressed that the government's know-all attitude must stop.

“It is unfathomable why Malaysia is unable to progress beyond the Emergency Ordinances.

“Given that Covid-19 is here to stay for years to come, we cannot afford to be in a state of Emergency forever.

“Do we remain the only country in the world that has immobilised Parliament in times of crisis?” she said.

She also hinted that in a chat with Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah recently, the latter has no objection to Parliament reconvening virtually.

Under the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021, for as long as the State of Emergency is in force the provisions relating to the summoning, proroguing and dissolution of Parliament in the Federal Constitution shall not have effect.

At the same time the Emergency Ordinance stated that the Parliament shall be summoned, prorogued and dissolved on a date as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong thinks appropriate.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a state of Emergency which he claimed was to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn. This will last until August 1, or until Covid-19 comes under control.

Under the Emergency declaration, Parliament and state legislative assemblies will not be allowed to meet, until such a time as decided by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The Dewan Rakyat was scheduled to meet for the first time this year from March 8 to April 8.