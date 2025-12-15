DECEMBER 15 — Behavioural problems among students pose a major challenge for Malaysian schools. Issues such as truancy, disrespecting teachers, causing disruptions, or failing to complete assignments not only affect academic performance but also interfere with the overall learning environment.

Reports about these cases continue to rise, thus posing the question: Are students with behavioural problems unsalvageable? Do they require special attention to improve their behaviour?. In view of this, behaviour modification emerges as an educational strategy with the potential to transform problematic students and perform better in school.

Behaviour modification is a psychological approach introduced by the renowned psychologist, B.F. Skinner, based on the theory of operant conditioning. This theory explains that human behaviour can be shaped through systems of rewards and punishments. In an educational context, teachers can use these principles to reinforce positive behaviour and reduce misdemeanours among students. They will be trained to understand the consequences of their actions and learn to correct their behaviour responsibly.

File picture of students arriving at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seksyen 7 in Shah Alam on March 3, 2022. According to the author, the key to behaviour modification success relies on the commitment of all parties within the children’s learning environment, including teachers, counsellors, and parents. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

One key technique in behaviour modification is positive reinforcement. This method involves rewarding students when they display the desired behaviour. For example, students who complete assignments on time or behave politely receive praise, extra marks, or symbolic rewards such as star stickers.

Although seemingly small, such praise and rewards can significantly impact student motivation. This process builds self-confidence and assists students in associating positive behaviour with pleasant experiences. Over time, students begin to behave well not merely for rewards, but because they recognise the value and satisfaction in doing so.

Negative reinforcement plays an important role in changing student behaviour. In this context, something unpleasant is reduced when students display positive behaviour. For instance, a student who repeatedly fails to complete their homework is given extra assignments. Once they start showing positive changes, the assignments can be reduced as a form of negative reinforcement. This method teaches students that behavioural changes lead to better and more rewarding situations.

Beyond reinforcement, teachers can use extinction techniques to reduce negative behaviour by withholding attention or rewards for undesirable behaviour. For instance, a teacher can choose to ignore a disruptive student who is attempting to seek attention until the student stops the behaviour on their own. Gradually, the student will learn that this behaviour no longer has the desired effect.

In more serious cases, time-outs can be imposed by temporarily removing the student from situations that trigger negative behaviour. This action allows students to calm down before resuming their learning.

The key to behaviour modification success relies on the commitment of all parties within the children’s learning environment, including teachers, counsellors, and parents. Teachers act as behaviour managers in the classroom by monitoring student changes and implementing consistent strategies. School counsellors assist with the students’ emotional and social aspects, particularly for those who demonstrate repeated behavioural issues.

Meanwhile, parents need to collaborate with the school by continuing the efforts at home. When students receive consistent messages from all parties, the process of forming positive behaviour becomes more effective.

Behaviour modification can aid teachers in viewing students not as “problems,” but as individuals who require nurturing. Students who are considered “naughty” often have untapped potential that is worth exploring. Managing these students with the right approach can facilitate them in becoming disciplined, responsible, and successful learners.

For example, a student who breaks rules frequently may be seeking attention or recognition. When they receive praise for small positive efforts, they feel valued and motivated to continue improving themselves.

Ethics and caution are two essential components in implementing the behaviour modification plan. Teachers should avoid forms of punishment that humiliate students or instil fear. The primary aim of this approach is not to punish, but to guide students to understand the consequences of their actions and encourage self-responsibility.

This approach also aligns with the policies of Malaysia’s Ministry of Education (MOE), which emphasises character development through love, trust, and effective communication between teachers and students.

In summary, behaviour modification is a humane approach and an effective strategy to address student behavioural problems in Malaysia. This model fosters a positive learning environment, reduces disciplinary conflicts, and aids students in developing their potential in healthy and meaningful ways.

When teachers, counsellors, and parents work hand in hand to realise this plan, students will eventually change their behaviour and grow into mature and responsible individuals. Ultimately, the axiom of the education system is to develop individuals who can lead themselves and others with values and integrity.

* Dr Syarifah Maisarah Syed Alwi is a Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Education, Universiti Malaya, and Clinical Psychologist, and may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.