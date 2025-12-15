KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a warning of continuous rain that is expected to hit several states until this Thursday (Dec 18).

MetMalaysia said in a statement that unabated heavy rain of a severe level is expected to occur throughout Kelantan and Terengganu.

The same warning also involves several areas in Pahang notably Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin as well as Johor in Mersing and Kota Tinggi.

It said continuous rain at an alert level will also lash Perak (Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar), Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran and Bera) and Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru) during the same period.

In addition, a continuous rain warning at an alert level is expected until tomorrow (Dec 16) involving Pahang (Raub and Bentong) as well as Sarawak (Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah). — Bernama