KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The implementation of the Deeming Provision on all Internet messaging and social media service providers with eight million or more users in Malaysia is a necessary step to enhance online safety, particularly the protection of children.

Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan said the implementation is not extraordinary but rather an important step to close a long-existing regulatory gap.

He said the provision stipulates that Internet messaging and social media providers with eight million or more users in Malaysia will automatically be deemed registered as license holders and subject to the existing regulatory framework starting Jan 1, 2026, through the implementation of the Deeming Provision under Section 46A of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“I support and welcome this important step that demands accountability from Internet messaging and social media providers. The reality is, social media holds very significant influence in Malaysia.

“They have millions of local users, play a major role in shaping public discourse, and generate revenue from the Malaysian market. However, from the perspective of legal responsibility and user safety, Internet messaging and social media providers are still at an unsatisfactory level,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Syahredzan said the primary goal of MCMC’s measure is to guarantee legal protection for online safety, including addressing cyber fraud, child exploitation, the spread of harmful content, and fake news.

He said the implementation of the Deeming Provision also aims to ensure more effective collaboration between the authorities and Internet messaging and social media providers, and that the step aligns with the government’s plan to limit social media access for children.

“In this context, it is important to understand that the implementation of the Deeming Provision is not intended to restrict social media. Instead, it is an effort to ensure large digital industry players shoulder responsibilities commensurate with their influence and the benefits they derive from the Malaysian market.

“Certainly, implementation must be done carefully. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) needs to continue engaging stakeholders, ensuring transparency, and exercising regulatory powers prudently and guided by the law,” he said.

He said in implementing the provision, aspects of appeal mechanisms and checks and balances must also be strengthened, considering there is scope for power that could be abused by irresponsible governments in the future.

“I am confident that the Madani Government is always consistent in recognising the importance of innovation, the digital economy, and freedom of speech, but at the same time, the issues of consumer safety and public interest must not be compromised. We need a point of balance, for our future and our children’s future,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman described the implementation of the provision as a progressive step to ensure social media platforms are accountable for providing ethical and safe content, especially for children.

“I fully support the implementation of the Deeming Provision on Internet messaging and social media service providers effective January 1, 2026.

“Certainly, this will also facilitate the government in regulating these platforms to ensure they comply with the ban on social media accounts for children under 16, which will be implemented later,” she said in a Facebook post.

According to MCMC, the provision will be imposed on service providers meeting the set criteria, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. — Bernama