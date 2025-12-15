KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Subang MP Wong Chen today said the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) has agreed to fund an independent Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA) for the proposed Persiaran Lagoon Selatan–Kelana Link flyover in SS14.

He said the independent TIA will be made public once completed and that Perunding Atur Trafik Sdn Bhd has been selected with the agreement of local constituents.

“I had a very good meeting with Datuk Amirul Azizan Abd Rahim, the Datuk Bandar of MBSJ last Friday (December 12),” he said, adding that the statement was posted on his Facebook page.

“Given the special circumstances and controversy surrounding this matter, I welcome this departure from the usual practice of relying on a TIA prepared by a developer.”

Wong said the initiative would uphold integrity and avoid any perceived or real conflict of interest in the assessment process.

He added that residents opposing the flyover are local taxpayers with legitimate expectations that the local authority act independently and protect their interests.

Wong expressed hope that the TIA would be completed within a reasonable timeframe and no later than two months from December 15.