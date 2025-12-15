IPOH, Dec 15 — The police are actively tracking down a suspect believed to be involved in the shooting and stabbing of a police officer and the discovery of a woman’s body inside a car in Simpang Pulai on September 7.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the suspect is believed to be currently abroad, and efforts to locate the individual are ongoing with the cooperation of Bukit Aman, as well as several relevant agencies and parties.

“The suspect is believed to be abroad, and we are continuing efforts to track him down with the assistance of Bukit Aman, including the involvement of several other agencies to determine his whereabouts.

“The investigation into the case is still ongoing, and police have not ruled out any possibility in the efforts to locate the suspect,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the 2025 Road Safety Awareness Advocacy Programme (Op Kerja) at Unisem Ipoh here today.

In a related development, Noor Hisam said the police officer who was injured after being shot and stabbed in the incident had been transferred back to his home state of Sarawak on welfare grounds to facilitate follow-up treatment.

“He has no family in Ipoh; therefore, the police, with the consent of Bukit Aman, arranged for his transfer to Sarawak, and he has since returned to duty.

“The police remain committed to continuing the investigation until the suspect is successfully tracked down and brought to justice,” he said.

Previously, Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad was reported as saying that police had sought the assistance of Interpol to track down the suspect believed to be involved in the shooting and stabbing of a police officer, as well as the discovery of a woman’s body in Simpang Pulai.

In the incident, the 26-year-old police officer from the Simpang Pulai police station was shot in the abdomen and stabbed with a knife while struggling with the suspect. — Bernama