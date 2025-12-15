SINGAPORE, Dec 15 — A group of migrant workers went viral over the weekend after a video showed them joyfully dancing at a barbeque gathering at Pasir Ris Park, drawing smiles – and some criticism – online.

The 64-second clip, posted on Facebook page Singapore Incidents yesterday that has been viewed over 76,000 times, shows five men taking turns to dance as people nearby clapped and cheered.

While most viewers praised the carefree moment, some complained about the act in a public park, accusing the group of being disruptive.

“Like it or not, it can be seen as a public nuisance,” one Facebooker who went by the name Hasni Soeb said.

Others countered, saying the group were simply unwinding on their day off, with several noting the gathering appeared to be a company barbeque supported by those present.

“Looks like company gathering. Let them enjoy . They don’t look drunk just enjoy music and dance,” Facebooker Arum Setyoningrum said.

“Look a like company gathering, Chinese uncle also inside the group, BBQ there,” another Facebooker, Sheikh Daud Sheikh, said.

Many commenters highlighted the realities faced by migrant workers — long hours, physically demanding jobs and families far away — arguing they deserved space to relax and express joy.

The debate echoes similar past incidents, with advocates stressing that moments like these reflect not disorder, but a rare chance for workers to destress and feel human in a city they help build.

Singapore news outlet Stomp reported that back in September, a spontaneous dance session by migrant workers outside the Paya Lebar MRT that was shared on TikTok also drew both support and backlash online.

The news highlighted the founder of charity ItsRainingRaincoats, Dipa Swaminathan, advocating the right of migrant workers to chill on their off days.

“Many of them earn a basic wage of S$18 a day. They can’t afford to go to a fancy pub and order a drink,” she was quoted as saying.