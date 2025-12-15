BANGKOK, Dec 15 — Malaysia’s rhythmic gymnastics squad leapt, twirled, and danced their way to a team gold at the SEA Games Thailand 2025, today.

Led by 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ng Joe Ee, the Malaysian team earned a total score of 234.60 points in today’s final at the Gymnasium 5, Thammasat University Rangsit Campus, Pathum Thani.

The format saw two individual gymnasts perform four routines - hoop, ball, ribbon and clubs - each, while six others performed two routines.

Team manager Afrita Ariany Nasril said the team chose to perform five ribbons in the first routine and two hoops and three balls in second routine.

Afrita said, Joe Ee and Mavia Wong on the other hand, were tasked to do two individual exercises.

“A tough fight from the hosts, but we’re glad to win it,” she told Bernama.

Despite helping her team secure their first ever gold at the SEA Games here, Joe Ee said she was still unsatisfied with her performance today.

“Could have done better. Quite sad because I dropped the ball during the performance,” she said.

Meanwhile hosts Thailand came in second place with 222.36 points and the Philippines finished third with 174.42 points.

The 2025 Thailand SEA Games are taking place from Dec 9 to 20 across two provinces in Bangkok and Chonburi. — Bernama